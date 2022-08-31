The Rum Creek Fire scorches a forest in near Galice at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 (Courtesy: NOAA/NWS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.

Despite containment remaining at 1%, the Rum Creek Fire spread another 1,220 acres overnight, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The wildfire now consumes 12,916 acres near Galice.

On Tuesday, the wildfire was reportedly spotted over the Stratton Creek and Ash Gulch lines, but officials said firefighters were able to contain the blaze in both areas.

NWCC reported that the fire threatened more than 7,600 structures and destroyed three structures.

A smoke column built up from the Rum Creek Fire on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Josephine County)/

Residents in the area are still under evacuation notices. An interactive map found here shows residents of Jackson and Josephine counties what evacuation level their address is under.

Earlier in the week, officials warned the incoming heat wave and clear skies could create some difficulties for firefighters. Rising temperatures increased fire activity.