The Rum Creek Fire scorches a forest in near Galice at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 (Courtesy: NOAA/NWS).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Growing wildfires across Oregon and Washington have moved the Pacific Northwest into Preparedness Level 4, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

In a Facebook post, NWCC said there are multiple incident management teams are working the wildfires across the northwest, but more personnel will be called in.

Officials said the current situation is requiring “heavy commitment,” which means management teams and local fire units are forced to share resources for both initial attack and large incident management.

Operations are reportedly “scaled up or down” based on wildland fire activity, so they can concentrate on the most critical incidents.

Most of the central and eastern parts of the area are under red flag warnings and heat advisories, according to NWCC. High temperatures and low humidity over the last week have reportedly fueled the fire activity.

NWCC is tracking more than two dozen wildfires in the PNW, with eight burning in Oregon and 17 in Washington.