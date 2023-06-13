A Level 2 evacuation has also been set for nearby areas.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation has been issued for homes in Umatilla County near the Hat Rock Fire, officials say.

Those within the Level 3 limit are those living in Juniper Canyon along Hartle Road, Wallula Road and Hatchgrade Road. Umatilla County deputies are going door to door telling people to evacuate the area.

Fire officials say evacuations at Level 3 are an immediate threat to life and property. They advise people to “leave the area immediately and proceed to the designated evacuation routes.” Follow instructions from emergency personnel.

A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation has been issued for homes in Umatilla County near the Hat Rock Fire, officials say. June 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Umatilla County Fire District #1) A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation has been issued for homes in Umatilla County near the Hat Rock Fire, officials say. June 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Umatilla County Fire District #1)

Those living within the limits of a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuations are north of Highway 37 and Pendleton Cold Springs Highway, west of Kings Corner Road, north of South Juniper Canyon Road and west of Vansycle Road to the Washington State Border.

According to Umatilla County officials, those in the Level 2 should “gather essential items such as medications, important documents and valuables quickly.” Be sure your vehicles are fueled and ready for immediate departure.

Officials also say to listen to local radio stations and emergency alert systems for the latest announcements and instructions. Monitor social media platforms and the Umatilla County Fire District 1 Facebook page for real-time information.

Those in need of shelter can go to 1705 E Airport Road in Hermiston.

Umatilla County said in a statement, “We realize the challenges this evacuation may pose, and we appreciate your cooperation, understanding, and adherence to this Level 3 Fire Evacuation Alert. Our thoughts are with you, and we are committed to supporting you through this difficult time.”

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at 1705 E Airport Rd., in Hermiston.