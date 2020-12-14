Have a question about wildfire recovery resources? Submit them here

Wildfires

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tara Stark’s Detroit home was reduced to rubble after the Beachie Creek Fire swept through Marion County in late summer. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been three months since infernos swept across the western Cascades across Oregon, and the recovery process from the catastrophe has only really begun.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 12:30 p.m., join KOIN 6 News on Facebook and on KOIN.com in our brand new KOIN Now studio as we ask officials at FEMA about the challenges that remain for wildfire survivors and the communities supporting them, including how long FEMA is offering support, and what the next steps are for those rebuilding their lives.

As part of this process, we want to hear from you and ask some of the questions that are on your mind. Fill out the form below and your question may be asked. The form closes at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

