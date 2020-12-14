Have a question about wildfire recovery resources? Submit them here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been three months since infernos swept across the western Cascades across Oregon, and the recovery process from the catastrophe has only really begun.
On Thursday, Dec. 17, at 12:30 p.m., join KOIN 6 News on Facebook and on KOIN.com in our brand new KOIN Now studio as we ask officials at FEMA about the challenges that remain for wildfire survivors and the communities supporting them, including how long FEMA is offering support, and what the next steps are for those rebuilding their lives.
As part of this process, we want to hear from you and ask some of the questions that are on your mind. Fill out the form below and your question may be asked. The form closes at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.