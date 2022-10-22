PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The recent downpour in the Pacific Northwest brought much-needed relief to the firefighters at the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington.

CRESA announced Saturday morning that containment around the fire had increased by 13% to a total of 43%.

Natalie Weber from the Oregon Department of Forestry said that the main goal for firefighters right now is pushing the mopping up area in 100 feet so ODF can hand control back to local authorities.

Although the rain was a welcome change, it has brought some potentially negative impacts as well.

The heavy rains brought about an increased chance of erosion in the area.

To combat this, Weber said that they have been putting up water bars on roads to prevent the rainwater from running downhill too much.

Another potential risk for firefighters is hypothermia. According to Weber, the cold rainwater on the firefighters, as well as sweat, can increase the chances of hypothermia, especially if colder conditions come through.

To help alleviate this, as well as strengthen the efforts to stop the fire, there are currently 526 people assigned to the fire, which includes firefighters and support teams.

According to CRESA, the weather forecasts are calling for more fall-like weather, which should help reduce fire risk across the region.