PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters in Lewis County, Washington are battling a wildfire that’s burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest north of Mount St. Helens.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Iron Creek Fire started Saturday, June 4 and has burned at least 8 acres near the 98-space Iron Creek Campground. The campground is closed to the public.

Fire officials say thick brush and old growth trees within the fire area have made it difficult to extinguish. The Cispus River, Iron Creek and several roads have helped limit the fire’s spread.

A Western Washington Type 3 Incident Management Team took command of the fire Tuesday. There are currently 73 firefighters working to extinguish the flames and build lines around the fire’s perimeter.

A helicopter crew has also been dropping buckets of water on the fire. A second helicopter crew is expected to join the firefighting effort Wednesday.

The U.S. Forest Service reminds the public to never fly drones near actively burning wildfires after someone flew a drone illegally over the fire area, causing crews to halt firefighting operations on Sunday.

“Drones present a significant danger to aircraft working over wildfires and firefighters on the ground,” the U.S. Forest Service said.

A red flag warning is still in effect Wednesday for the area. The public is asked to be extremely cautious with all ignition sources and to avoid burning debris.