Here’s how you can help those impacted by wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - Right now there are communities in the middle of the day, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, that are dark enough to pass for night as wildfires shroud sections of the Santiam Canyon, Willamette Valley and Oregon Coast with smoke.

The sky is orange or red and the streetlights are glaring in the afternoon haze. The wind picked up Labor Day afternoon and it has been continuing to gust to limits of 30-55 mph for almost 24 hours. That has created an intense atmosphere for wildfires. Below is a photo from Stayton, Oregon, Tuesday around lunchtime.