Here’s how you can help those impacted by wildfires

Wildfires
Posted: / Updated:

A wildfire destroyed the town of Malden, Washington, September 7, 2020 (Credit: Evan Ellis/Pullman Radio)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires are raging through the Pacific Northwest, with some devastating communities.

Here’s how you can help those impacted during this time.

Nexstar, which owns KOIN 6 News, has a partnership with the American Red Cross. Click here to donate and select “Your Local Chapter.”

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss