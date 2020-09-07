High winds hamper efforts in fighting Oregon wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Red flag warning went into effect Monday for much of Oregon due to the several wildfires continuing to exacerbate the state’s air quality.

Forecasters said a dry cold front paired with high winds are expected to worsen the already poor air quality caused by several wildfires burning throughout Oregon, including the White River, Lionshead and Beachie Creek fires.

The White River fire has forced several recreational areas to close around Mt. Hood. To date, the White River Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres. As of Monday, it is 55% contained.

A slew of new closures were put in effect surrounding 19,000-acre Lionshead Fire — currently burning on the Warm Springs Reservation and in Deschutes National Forest. The Mount Jefferson wilderness area east of Highway 22 and north of Highway 20 have been closed off as crews anticipate the fire to head that way. Crews said the closure is expected to last three days. The Lionshead Fire is 31% contained, according to fire officials.

Elkhorn fire station (MCSO)

Increases of fire activity surrounding the 500-acre Beachie Creek fire are expected Monday and Tuesday as well because of the increased winds.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office began notifying residents in the Elkhorn community of a Level 2 evacuation meaning there is significant danger in the area and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter, other housing outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The areas impacted by this notice span along North Fork Road SE from Gates Hill Road to the Willamette National Forest boundary including Elkhorn Drive, Elkhorn Ridge Road, Meyers Road, and North Fork Lane. Salmon Falls County Park has also been closed to the public.

The cause of the Beachie Creek fire remains under investigation.