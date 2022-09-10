View of the Cedar Creek Fire as it spreads through central Oregon (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Cedar Creek Fire grew over 18,000 acres Friday due to high winds and dry conditions in the Willamette Valley.

Evacuations in Oakridge, Westfir and the surrounding areas remain at a level 3 and evacuees are being told to head west on Highway 58 to the evacuation point at Lane Community College. Highway 58 is closed from milepost 5 and Crescent Lake to milepost 70.

The fire, which has been burning for well over a month, saw consistent growth but has recently greatly expanded. The U.S. Forestry Service reported Saturday morning that the fire has grown to almost 52,000 acres.

According to Saturday’s report, fire activity is going to stay high and the low humidity tonight is expected to allow for longer burn times.

Crews are reportedly working to create fuel breaks to prevent the winds from spreading the fire across the Cascade Lakes highway.