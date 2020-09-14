Evacuations lowered as Holiday Farm Fire burns over 166K acres

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some evacuation orders have been downgraded as the Holiday Farm Fire has now reached over 166,000 acres in Linn County.
As of Monday morning, the evacuation levels for residents on Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, McKenzie Highway between Cedar Flats and Camp Creek have been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 while the evacuation level for Deerhorn Road remains at Level 3.
Officials say that while Level 2 evacuations mean residents can return to their homes, it is of the utmost importance to stay vigilant and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if changes in fire conditions occur.
The blaze has grown to 166,573 acres and is at 6% containment, according to the authorities. It is currently threatening over 23,000 structures.
There are a total of 745 fire personnel working to contain the inferno. According to officials, fire crews are using bulldozers among other equipment to construct control lines across large portions of the perimeter. They say firefighters have built hand lines to stitch together a solid perimeter of control lines where the ground is too steep or rocky.
Meanwhile, structural crews have continued to mop up hot spots around homes in the area.
One person has been killed in the Holiday Farm Fire, officials confirmed Friday evening
The deceased person was found in a residence near what was Goodpasture Road in Vida, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. First responders will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased, which authorities warned may take some time.
