Holiday Farm Fire perimeter is distance between Portland, Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The perimeter for the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County is more than 260 miles — about the distance between Portland and Medford.

Officials said Wednesday afternoon infrared mapping pins the size at more than 170,000 acres. Since it began when the Labor Day windstorm hit, 503 structures have been destroyed, 9 more failed, 28 are damaged.

Nearly 800 personnel are actively working to contain this fire, which is currently listed as 6% contained.

Some evacuation orders were downgraded Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, the evacuation levels for residents on Camp Creek, Upper Camp Creek, McKenzie Highway between Cedar Flats and Camp Creek have been downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2 while the evacuation level for Deerhorn Road remains at Level 3.

Officials say that while Level 2 evacuations mean residents can return to their homes, it is of the utmost importance to stay vigilant and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if changes in fire conditions occur.

Meanwhile, structural crews have continued to mop up hot spots around homes in the area.

One person has been killed in the Holiday Farm Fire, officials confirmed Friday evening

The deceased person was found in a residence near what was Goodpasture Road in Vida, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. First responders will work with the Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the deceased, which authorities warned may take some time.