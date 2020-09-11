Holiday Farm Fire now 156K acres, not contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Holiday Farm Fire near Springfield has grown to 156,708 acres and is not contained, fire officials said Friday morning.
More than 400 firefighting personnel are battling this blaze that erupted Monday as high winds ripped through the state. No one has been injured at this time, but Lane County authorities said 17,732 structures are threatened.
The Oregon National Guard are staffing road checkpoints, which allows county deputies to patrol neighborhoods.
Roads are closed, trees are weakened and falling rock and debris are issues, authorities said.
Communities in both Lane and Linn counties are in various stages of Levels 1, 2 or 3 evacuation orders.
Evacuation information — Lane County
Evacuation information — Linn County
