PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hood River’s community-funded Fourth of July fireworks show has been canceled due to the ongoing Tunnel 5 Fire burning along the Columbia River Gorge in Underwood, Wash., event organizers announced Monday.

Brett Stomps, the president of the nonprofit that hosts the event, Hood River Fireworks, said on social media that a fireworks celebration would be inappropriate while homes are being lost to an active wildfire across the river.

“While we’ve had a safe show for over 40 years in a row, this year we’ve decided to cancel our show to show support to those fighting the Tunnel 5 Fire and to show our support to those who have lost their homes,” Stomps said. “This is supposed to be a community event and something just doesn’t feel right when a big part of the community is suffering right now and enduring so much loss.”

Managed by the Eye Opener Lions Club organization for decades, Hood River Fireworks took over the event in 2022 when the nonprofit decided that it would no longer host the event. The show remains a free event run by a group of local volunteers.

Hood River’s Fourth of July parade is scheduled to continue as planned. Stomps said that the organization hopes to make up for this summer’s canceled fireworks show during its New Year’s Eve display.