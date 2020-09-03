Hot, dry weather impacting the growing White River Fire

An Erickson Air Crane draws water at the White River Fire, September 1, 2020 (Credit: Jacob Hastings, OSFM)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The unseasonably hot and dry weather continues to adversely impact the White River Fire which has now grown to nearly 17,000 acres.

More than 1200 firefighting personnel will keep making control lines and improving the containment lines already made, officials said Thursday morning. The fire is currently 40% contained.

On Wednesday helicopters were used to cool downt the fire and stop spotting in heavy timber and a Hotshot Crew finished a line construction to the White River in the canyon.

Highway 216 continues to be affected by the fire crews and drivers are reminded to be extra cautious while moving through the area.

The White River Fire began August 17 by lightning, about 8 miles from Maupin.