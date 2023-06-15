PacifiCorp and PGE can both perform public safety power shutoffs if the conditions call for it

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In the wake of a jury finding PacifiCorp liable for causing devastating wildfires across Oregon during Labor Day weekend in 2020 and deciding the company must pay punitive damages to those impacted, many may be wondering how to prevent power lines from sparking fires again in the future.

In the case of the 2020 fires, a windstorm over Labor Day weekend fueled fires that were already burning in the Santiam Canyon and witnesses in the trial said they saw PacifiCorp power lines come down in the wind, sparking more fires.

Despite warnings from former Gov. Kate Brown’s chief of staff and top fire officials, PacifiCorp, which includes Pacific Power, chose to not de-energize its power lines.

The jury found the power utility responsible for contributing to four blazes Labor Day weekend: the Santiam Canyon fires east of Salem; the Echo Mountain Complex Fire near Otis and Lincoln City; the South Obenchain Fire near Eagle Point; and the Two Four Two Fire near Chiloquin in Southwest Oregon.

As another wildfire season looms, power companies say they’re already thinking about how to keep communities safe.

In Oregon, the decision on whether to implement a public safety power shutoff – that’s the term used for cutting power in an effort to protect the public – is made by utility companies. The state can make recommendations, but it does not have the power to pull the plug on power lines.

“Our rules require the utilities communicate with local emergency managers because PSPS events need to be closely coordinated. Turning off the power during a weather event can complicate evacuations, communications and other life-safety efforts,” Oregon Public Utility Commission public information officer Kandi Young said.

According to the Oregon PUC, PacifiCorp and Portland General Electric, utility companies make their decisions based on their knowledge of their equipment and facilities, and on the temperature, wind and humidity.

The Oregon PUC has been working with utility companies PacifiCorp, PGE and Idaho Power, to understand and encourage their planning for public safety power shutoffs, or PSPS. The Oregon PUC held a wildfire mitigation workshop on March 24, 2023, where each utility company could explain their PSPS plans and the public could ask questions.

PacifiCorp says it is investing nearly a half billion dollars into strategies to reduce wildfire risk in the communities it serves. It’s investing in things like advanced forecasting tools to help them make decisions earlier on whether they need to perform a PSPS.

The company says it has more than 370 weather stations across its service area and that it plans to add 200 additional weather stations over the next few years. PacifiCorp also has five full-time meteorologists and plans to hire a sixth soon.

It plans to run a fire potential index daily to see the fire danger it faces throughout the service level and says new power outage modeling will enable PacifiCorp to be “nimble and precise” in the actions it takes to reduce wildfire risk, including issuing a PSPS.

“Until recently, a PSPS would occur only in pre-designated areas, mostly in southern Oregon and the Columbia Gorge, northern California, and parts of Washington and Utah,” PacifiCorp states in a fact sheet about wildfire preparedness. “Now, as high-risk weather events increasingly happen in areas where they haven’t typically occurred, we have the forecasting power and flexibility to issue a PSPS wherever it is necessary to keep customers and communities safe.”

KOIN 6 News asked PacifiCorp if there are any predetermined conditions that automatically require a PSPS to occur. For example, if the temperature climbs to a certain degree at the same time that winds are blowing at a certain high speed and humidity drops below a specific percentage.

PacifiCorp said they do not and that every PSPS depends on the situation and is determined by several people involved in the decision.

If a PSPS will occur, PacifiCorp said it will try to alert public safety partners approximately 72 hours in advance and will work with them to alert customers. The goal is to give customers 48 hours’ notice that their power will be shut off.

KOIN asked PacifiCorps if its PSPS practices will change after the trial verdict.

“Our situational awareness and forecasting capabilities have continued to grow each year. This is unrelated to any legal action,” a PacifiCorps spokesperson said in a written response. The company said it disagrees with the jury’s decision and plans to pursue appeals.

PacifiCorp has more information about its PSPS practices and a map showing what areas are affected during a PSPS on its website.

Like PacifiCorp, PGE says every situation is different and they don’t declare a PSPS when weather conditions meet certain thresholds. A spokesperson said a PSPS is a tool of last resort.

Part of the reason for this is the fact that utility employees must check every foot of line they shut down before they can re-energize them, ensuring lines didn’t snap or fall down while the power was off. Sometimes that can mean checking 1,000 miles of power line after a storm and certain power line locations can only be accessed by foot.

PGE has a map on its website showing where a PSPS is most likely to be called. The company said it will make every effort to provide 24 to 48 hours of advance notice to all customers impacted by a PSPS.

During a PSPS, PGE said power will remain shut off as long as the threat of wildfire is present and it’s hard to predict when power will return after a PSPS.

After Senate Bill 762, a bill that aimed to better protect Oregonians against the danger of wildfire, investor-owned utilities have been required to file risk-based wildfire prevention and mitigation plans annually.

The Oregon PUS said it reviewed and approved 2023 plans in a public meeting on Tuesday, June 13. The 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plans for all electric utilities in Oregon are currently posted online.

There is no requirement for utility companies to update their plans.