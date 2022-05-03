Officials suggest to gather and make copies of important identifying and financial documents.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, Oregon state officials are stressing the importance of financial readiness before wildfire season hits.

According to the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services, financial readiness is often forgotten when preparing for a disaster, specifically a wildfire. The department suggests an annual review with your insurance agent or company to make sure you have the right amounts and types of insurance coverage.

Other suggestions include people buying renter’s insurance to protect their personal belongings.

“(Renter’s insurance) is affordable; many policies cost around $15 a month,” said the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services in a press release. “Create a home inventory. Take photos or videos of your possessions in each room of your home. Store the inventory in the cloud or in a location away from your home.”

The department added, “Gather and make copies of important identifying and financial documents, including identification and Social Security cards, titles, insurance policy information, tax records and pet records.”

Officials also suggest building an emergency kit along with creating a defensible space outside of your home.

“Ways to potentially save your home from a total loss include cleaning out gutters, raking and removing pine needles and dry leaves to a minimum of three to five feet from your home’s foundation, sweeping porches and decks, pruning low-hanging tree branches to a height of four feet from the ground, and adding screens to your home’s vents to keep embers from entering,” said the announcement.

There is also more information on wildfire insurance and disaster preparedness available in multiple languages.

For more information, visit here.