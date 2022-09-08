A passing vehicle caused this roadside fire in Sept. 2022 along OR 372. (Courtesy ODOT)

ODOT says the top cause of wildfires in Oregon this summer has come from cars.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With high winds, hot temperatures and dry conditions expected around the state this weekend, the Oregon Department of Transportation warns people that cars can potentially start wildfires in extreme weather.

According to ODOT, the top cause of wildfires this summer has come from motor vehicles. With it being late in fire season, grasses are cured and forests are dried out. In extreme conditions, winds can allow accidental sparks or car fires to spread.

ODOT said that maintenance and construction crews will reduce potentially dangerous activities, including mowing and using heavy equipment that causes sparks.

Another aspect that could affect car safety is power outages, which cause street lighting, traffic signals and tunnel lighting to go dark. ODOT says to treat intersections like an all-way stop when traffic signals go out.

ODOT also released a list of recommendations on how to prevent roadside wildfires: