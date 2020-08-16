Some evacuations downgraded for fire north of Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people were told to immediately evacuate a swath of North Bend after a fire erupted north of town Saturday evening. By Saturday night, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office had downgraded some of those orders.

Bend Fire and Rescue says that the “Plume of smoke from the fire in Bend is two dozen cars that are burning in a wrecking yard lot.” August 15, 2020 (BF&R)

The first Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation orders were issued around 6 p.m. for all residents north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97, and includes the Juniper, Hilltop, and Four Seasons mobile parks. Highway 97 was also closed in both directions between Cooley Road and Deschutes Junction due to the fire. The “GO NOW” evacuation order impacted “nearly 500 locations,” according to authorities.

Around 9:30 p.m. the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office dropped the Level 3 evacuation notice for the residents living north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97. The Level 1 “Be Ready” notice for the JD Estates subdivision was also downgraded.

Level 3 evacuation notices for the Juniper and Hilltop mobile home parks expired at 11 p.m., according to a Saturday night update from the sheriff’s office. After 11 p.m. those areas were reduced to a Level 1 “Be Ready” notice.

Four Seasons Mobile Home Park and resident on Beechcraft Lane remained on a Level 3 evacuation notice.

Bend Fire and Rescue reported that the fire was an estimated 35 acres in size Saturday evening. BF&R attributed a plume of smoke from the fire to “two dozen cars that are burning in a wrecking yard lot.” Crews were able to stop the forward progress of the fire.

The Red Cross Cascades has opened a temporary evacuation center at St. Francis of Assisi Church on NE 27th Street. Anyone who lives in the evacuation zone should head to the church for assistance.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

