‘I had no idea’: The Dalles residents unaware of evacuation

Wind was blowing away from the mobile home park

THE DALLES, Ore. (KOIN) — Ciara Wilson lives in a mobile home park on Highway 30, near the Gorge Discovery Museum. She was working Wednesday afternoon when she learned a wildfire was spreading near her home.

“I got a couple message asking if everything was OK and I was like, what do you mean?” Wilson told KOIN 6 News. “I guess apparently we were evacuated and I had no idea.”

Her neighbor Jeanette Chase was also unaware of the evacuation warning until law enforcement came by.

“We came out. There’s big plumes of smoke going up but nobody said anything,” Chase said. “The next thing I know I see the big ol’ helicopter getting ready to dump water and the sheriff coming through saying we got to clear out now.”

An airtanker circled the area for hours collecting water in the river and dumping it on flames and hot spots.

A water tender scoops water used to battle a wildfire in The Dalles, June 2, 2021 (KOIN)

Darlene and Pete Barber, who also live in the park, also didn’t hear about the evacuation notice. They’re grateful for the direction the wind was blowing — pushing the fire in the opposite direction of the homes.

“The wind was going that way so we’re safe,” Darlene said.

Power is out at the park and Pete said “a pole burned up and broke the line.”

Those who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they were grateful for how it turned out because they know they could have lost everything.