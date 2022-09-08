The Double Creek Fire is Oregon’s largest wildfire as of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon State Fire Marshal).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.

Double Creek Fire officials blame the fire’s “extreme behavior” on high winds Wednesday afternoon they say had gusts of 50 mph. The fire reportedly grew more than 30,000 acres on Wednesday as it spread across Grizzly, Haas, Sleepy and Wind ridges. As the lightning-caused fire ravages on, officials say containment remains at 0%.

Fire personnel is working to protect the town of Imnaha and nearby community by securing and assessing structures located along the firelines.

Extremely dry weather in the region still presents some difficulties, but fire officials say they don’t expect critical fire weather Thursday unlike the last two days.

Imnaha is under a Level 3 “Go Now” notice north to Fence Creek, east to Lightning Creek and south to Grouse Creek. A Level 2 “Get Set” is in place for Lostine River Road from Fir Road to Two Pan, Upper Imnaha from Grouse Creek to Pallette Ranch, and areas around Dug Bar Road north of Fence Creek. Those living near Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road and for Upper Imnaha Road from Pallette Ranch to Wallowa Mountain Road.

Multiple wildfires burning nearby have forced officials to temporarily shut down the Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Several roads in the area are also closed.