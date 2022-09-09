The Double Creek Fire is Oregon’s largest wildfire as of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 (Courtesy: Oregon State Fire Marshal).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Double Creek Fire is burning across a whopping 137,179 acres in northern Oregon on Friday, with fire officials saying containment is at about 15%.

A red flag warning is in effect across much of Oregon and Washington Friday as multiple wildfires burn across the west coast. Gusty winds and dry conditions are forecasted across the region, which means high fire danger.

Firefighters are battling the Double Creek Fire in Oregon on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: NWCC).

More than 600 fire personnel are reportedly battling the blaze with crews working to move containment lines away from roads in the area. Mop-up operations were underway along the Snake River Corridor to Freezeout Road.

Double Creek Fire officials said crews on Thursday kept the wildfire from spreading closer to the Imnaha community and secured structures located south of the fire and along the river.

The Double Creek Fire is currently the only mega fire burning in Oregon. A mega fire is one that burns more than 100,000 acres of land.

Last year, the Bootleg Fire was the single mega fire in the state, whereas, Oregon had multiple in 2020.

The fire was first spotted on Aug. 30 and has grown to be the largest wildfire currently burning in Oregon. Fire officials expected the wildfire to be fully contained on Oct. 31.

On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown warned of the increased fire danger in the coming days as mass public safety power shutoffs happen across the state. These shutoffs aim to mitigate fire risk.

Brown noted that in the past two weeks, she has declared three fire conflagrations in addition to a statewide fire emergency as fires rage on.