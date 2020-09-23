Incoming rain complicates wildfire battle

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Incoming rain is complicating the battle against wildfires still raging in Oregon.
Fire crews from across the nation are fighting the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, which is 138,027 acres and 26% contained. Now with rain on the way — there’s a possibility of mudslides.
