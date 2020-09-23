Incoming rain complicates wildfire battle

Wildfires

Crews fighting the Riverside Fire are worried about possible mudslides

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Incoming rain is complicating the battle against wildfires still raging in Oregon.

Fire crews from across the nation are fighting the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County, which is 138,027 acres and 26% contained. Now with rain on the way — there’s a possibility of mudslides.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss