PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Louisville, Ky.-founded indie rock band canceled its concert in Central Oregon as a result of “unhealthy air quality caused by wildfires in the area.”

My Morning Jacket, a five-piece band formed in 1998, performed at McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The group was slated to perform at the Hayden Homes Ampitheater in Bend the following day, when they told fans the show was canceled due to smokey conditions.

“This decision was not made lightly and we used the best possible information we have available at the present time out of concern for the safety of our fans and crew,” My Morning Jacket announced on Wednesday afternoon. “We are sending our support and appreciation to the firefighting teams that are working to control these fires.”

The band said it hopes to return to Bend “very soon,” but ticket-buyers can expect a refund in the meantime.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory for Deschutes County — where Bend is located — on Tuesday, as well as Crook, Klamath and Lane counties. The advisory is expected to last through Thursday evening.

A plume of smoke from the Bedrock Fire on Aug. 12, 2023 (Inciweb)

Wildfire smoke has spread throughout Central Oregon since the Bedrock Fire near the Bedrock Campground on the Middle Fork Ranger District started burning in late July.

On Wednesday morning, officials said the fire in the Willamette National Forest was 20% contained and 26,152 acres. The fire is expected to be fully contained by October 1.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.