PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire chiefs in western Washington are fine-tuning a new app to help people get the latest info on wildfires, KIRO TV first reported.

It’s called the Western Fire Chiefs Association Fire Map, which you can find on WFCA’s website here.

Snoqualmie Fire Chief Mark Correira said it combines information from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center with data from local dispatch centers. He said the map will come in handy for years to come, as fire seasons become more prolonged.

“Unfortunately, this appears to be the new normal,” said Correira. “When I moved out here 25 years ago, we were not dealing with smoke inundation. We were not dealing with wild-land fires in western Washington. It’s just part of the new normal up here that we’re preparing ourselves for and just getting ready for next year. Because we aren’t sure what’s going to happen.”