It’s official: Oregon’s fire season is over

2021's fire season 131 days on average across Oregon's districts, ODF says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Forestry declared an end to fire season Saturday on all 16 million acres of state forestland.

The season was officially ended when Klamath-Lake, Northeast Oregon and Walker Range Fore Patrol Association ended their fire seasons Friday morning.

The 2021 fire season saw devastating blazes, including the Bootleg Fire, which torched more than 413,000 acres. It grew from a single fire to become the third-largest in Oregon since 1990.

The Devil’s Knob Complex, a group of fires, was another of 2021’s largest wildfires. It began Aug. 3 and authorities said it has grown to 70,000 acres.

Both of the above wildfires were sparked by lightning.

Officials said the average length of this year’s fire season was 131 days across Oregon’s districts, making it tied for the fifth-longest fire season since 2000. The longest was 147 days in 2002, and the shortest was 99 in 2019.

According to ODF, recent wet conditions and cool temperatures may have served to reduce the chance for fires spreading, but officials reminded Oregonians that wildfires can erupt at any time of the year.

Fire officials urged campers and outdoor enthusiasts to be safe when making campfires and burning debris piles.