PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least 550 homes were evacuated in Clackamas County when the Milo McIver Fire started on Friday evening.

The Oregon Department of Forestry is still attempting to find out the cause of the fire.

KOIN 6 News spoke to one woman who came home to find her house hadn’t survived the fast-moving flames.

Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.

“Pretty much every memento from my mom is gone. She had just passed, so that’s touching my heart right now,” she said. “I don’t wish this on anybody because it’s pretty heartbreaking.”

Ingamells said her chickens died in the fire, but that her cat and dog survived. She also wanted to thank the community for checking in on her and for their generosity.

“People have been ultra-generous with their time,” she said. “That’s what I like about a small town.”

She tells us she is insured and is making the decision now whether or not to rebuild.

“This house was 102 years old this year and I was only (the) third owner,” Ingamells said.

Another family is also surveying the damage to their property after they were evacuated Friday night.

“When we were hooking up the trailer, I saw embers flying and said we don’t know if there will be anything when we get back,” said Karen Dobson.

But thanks to the help of volunteers who rushed to help, Dobson’s home was spared.

“They were able to come through and they got out there with hoses. They did an awesome job,” she said. “They were able to save our barn and therefore our homes, so we’re so grateful to the community members who spent all night saving our homes.”