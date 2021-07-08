Jack Fire burning over 4,200 acres, 0% containment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews are continuing to battle the Jack Fire, which is now burning over 4,200 acres.

The Jack Fire, which is burning timber and grass east of Glide, first sparked on Monday. After several days, officials say its now burning up to 4,224 acres and is remains at 0% containment.

Fire crews are currently working to create containment lines while both engines and aircrafts are watching for spotting, ready to spring into action. A total of 327 personnel are in the area assisting with the firefighting efforts.

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday afternoon invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which makes more state resources available to fight the fire.

Here is the update for the #JackFire in Douglas County. The fire is estimated at 4,224 acres, 0% contained. #Wildfire #Oregon pic.twitter.com/OzvLpBXyX8 — Oregon OSFM (@OSFM) July 8, 2021

Level 3: Go Now Evacuations

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Tuesday that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately.

evacuation levels in Douglas County

As of Thursday morning, 193 structures are threatened by the blaze.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says flames are burning along the steep highway corridor and destroying guardrail and signs. Rocks and flaming debris are falling onto the roadway as a result.

Because of this, OR-138 East between Steamboat and Lemolo Lake junction will remain closed at least into this weekend due to the wildfire, according to ODOT. A 14-mile stretch of North Umpqua Highway is also closed between Steamboat Creek Road and Slide Creek.

The Jack Fire near Glide, Oregon. July 8, 2021. (ODOT)

“We’re working with our partners in public and firefighter safety on when to reopen the highway to traffic. But now is not the time,” Interim ODOT District Manager Jeremiah Griffin said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.