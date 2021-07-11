Jack Fire nears 11K acres, still 10% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jack Fire in Douglas County is nearing 11,000 acres, but is still about 10% contained, according to officials.

As of Sunday morning, the Jack Fire is burning 10,937 acres, with approximately 781 personnel working to contain it. The wildfire has been burning near Jack Creek along Highway 138 East since July 5.

The current containment lines include those along Ragged Ridge and to the east and those between the community of Dry Creek and between the fire, according to authorities. Officials say crews are looking for opportunities to contain the fire’s southern side and will continue working to establish containment lines on the north and east flanks.

Evacuation levels are still in place. A Level 3 “Go Now” order is in place for all Forest Service campgrounds, including Apple Creek, Horseshoe, Bend and Eagle Rock, along with the Dry Creek community and residences on the Illahee Road.

There are Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations issued for mile markers 38 to 43, which includes the Steamboat Inn and residences on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road, and homes and businesses between mileposts 51 and 55 on Highway 138E. The inn is currently closed, as is state Highway 138E from Steamboat Creek to milepost 55.

Meanwhile, the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County has grown to more than 143,000 acres.