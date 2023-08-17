PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Jenny Fire in La Center, Wash. is still causing evacuations in the area Thursday, with no changes expected until later in the day, officials said.

The fire, which started Wednesday afternoon at a home near 37000 Jenny Creek Road, caused evacuations for a mile around. A complete map of evacuations is available online.

On Thursday, the Clark Regenial Emergency Services Agency shared that the fire is now 50% contained but continues to burn.

Evacuees can assemble at the ilani Casino RV parking lot.