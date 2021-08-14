Lake Co expands possible evacuation area for Patton Meadow Fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday an expansion of the possible evacuation area due to the Patton Meadow Fire.

The fire, which was started by lightning, is currently estimated to be 7,000 acres in size and has moved past Highway 140 West, according to LCSO.

Residents were notified via emergency alert system text messages, emails and calls, officials said. Authorities are also attempting to reach affected residents by going door-to-door.

Portland Fire & Rescue is also working with Lake County to battle the wildfire.

The current evacuation levels for the Patton Meadow Fire can be found here:

Level 3 – Go Now!

Highway 140 West at Juniper RV to Antelope Valley Ranch.

All of Drews Gap, on both sides of Highway 140.

Level 2 – Be Set

West of Antelope Valley Ranch to Tracy Loop.

North of Highway 140 from Juniper RV to Lower Cottonwood.

Level 1 – Be Ready