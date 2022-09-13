View of the Cedar Creek Fire as it spreads through central Oregon (Inciweb)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.

The wildfire in Lane County has quickly grown to be the second largest fire in the state, exploding more than 3,500 acres Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center estimates the Cedar Creek Fire spans 92,548 acres while containment remains at 0%.

Evacuation orders for the area west of the fire were reduced to Level 2 “Get Set”, while areas in the east remain under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.

Cooler temperatures and improved humidity served some relief Monday morning, but fire officials noted low visibility caused by cloud cover and lack of winds created some difficulties for firefighting efforts. Even though conditions were less than favorable, NWCC officials said large fires already burning had “light” growth.

Mt. Bachelor experienced a smoky afternoon on Monday, Sept. 13, 2022 as the Cedar Creek Fire burned (Courtesy: Alaska IMT).

This is one of 15 wildfires currently burning in the Pacific Northwest.

The Double Creek Fire in northeast Oregon is the only mega-fire in the state so far this year, however, the Cedar Creek Fire is nearing that marker. A mega fire is one that burns more than 100,000 acres of land.

An air quality advisory was issued for multiple Oregon counties on Monday because of heavy smoke from the wildfires. With the wind shifted to the northwest, fire officials said a thick haze blanketed both Oakridge and Bend.