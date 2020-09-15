Latest Oregon wildfires: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Check back for live updates throughout Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires that already torched more than 1 million acres of Oregon — which is larger than the entire state of Rhode Island — continue to affect every resident of the state in one way or another.
Here is the latest information for Tuesday, September 15, 2020:
Emergency conflagration for Brattain Fire
7:44 p.m. Monday
Governor Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the Brattain Fire near Paisley in Lake County.
“The situation remains very dangerous in Paisley,” said Brown. “Wind continues to fuel these wildfires, with devastating consequences across the region. People’s homes, lives, land, and safety are at risk. If you’re in the evacuation zone, please stay vigilant. Pay close attention and listen to local calls to evacuate as needed — this can save your life, your family and the lives of our firefighters.”
Alaska Airlines suspends flights at PDX
5:10 p.m. Monday
On Monday, Alaska Airlines temporarily suspended all flights to and from the Portland International Airport due to the smoke and hazardous air quality. The suspensions are expected to last until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Gov. Brown confirms 10 wildfire-related deaths, warns of more
2:15 p.m.
Speaking during a press conference on Monday afternoon, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown confirmed that 10 deaths are related to the wildland infernos that have devastated the state, and added the number would rise as local medical examiners continue to report additional fatalities. The Office of Emergency Management will begin to release statewide totals, Brown said.
Resources below:
Air Quality: Air quality levels, which were hazardous over the weekend, are expected to remain at unhealthy levels for much of Monday
INTERACTIVE MAP: Air quality conditions in Oregon
Wildfires: Officials said there are 36 wildfires burning in the state
Wildfires in Oregon: Names, locations, size, containment
Evacuations: More than 40,000 fled their homes, and more than 500,000 were in evacuation zones at some point in the last week.
MAPS: Wildfires, evacuation zones in Oregon
Shelters: Shelters are set up around the state, including some that take livestock
LIST: Temporary shelters as wildfires rip through Oregon
Full KOIN 6 News wildfire coverage
