Latest Oregon wildfires: Red Cross shelter changes

Here is the latest information for Thursday, September 17, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires continue to blaze in many regions throughout the state, keeping thousands out of their homes, spewing smoke that makes the air awful and affecting the daily lives of nearly every resident of Oregon.

Red Cross shelter changes

The Red Cross has closed its wildfire evacuation shelter at the Oregon Convention Center. The Red Cross said Wednesday night the people who evacuated due to fires in Clackamas County have been moved to a nearby Portland motel.

Anyone needing access to the Red Cross shelter should contact the Red Cross at 877.272.7337 or visit visit the Red Cross Disaster Shelters locator.

Oregonians can enroll for health coverage

Since the federal emergency declaration, Oregon residents affected by the wildfires have up to 60 days from the end of the FEMA designation to select a new health insurance plan through HealthCare.gov or make changes to their existing health insurance plan.

Oregonians who were eligible for a standard special enrollment period, but missed this window due to the Oregon wildfires, can use the FEMA SEP to enroll in a plan. Applications are being accepted at HealthCare.gov if the life change is a loss in coverage and at 800-318-2596 (toll-free) for all other life changes.

ODOT assessing roads across the state

The Oregon Department of Transportation is looking at the damage on hundreds of miles of roads, damaged trees, culverts, bridges and guardrails.

ODOT officials said crews will go to each location as conditions allow. They’ve put a new webpage up to show the progress, what they’ve done, where they need to go, plus road information and office closures.

