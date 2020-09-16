Latest Oregon wildfires: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Check back for live updates throughout Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters continue to battle dozens of wildfires around the state of Oregon that have displaced thousands of people, taken the lives of at least 8 people and made the air in the Portland metro the worst in the world for days.

Here is the latest information for Wednesday, September 16, 2020:

Portland water is safe to drink

On Tuesday, the Portland Water Bureau said drinking water is safe and has not been impacted by the wildfires burning in Oregon, despite rumors claiming otherwise.

“Our treatment operators in the Bull Run Watershed are closely monitoring potential impacts from the regional wildfires. So far there has been no noticeable ash fall in the Bull Run. Any ash that may fall in the Bull Run is unlikely to pose a water quality concern. Our drinking water is stored in two large reservoirs in the Bull Run Watershed. Any ash that falls on water surfaces would be diluted by the volume of water in the reservoirs.

“…The Portland Water Bureau has been carefully monitoring the turbidity of the water and has not found any measurable difference since the fire started.”

Website launched to help track displaced animals

The ODA Animal Tracker is meant to assist Oregonians looking for animals displaced during the wildfires. This tracker is not intended to replace existing systems already in place at county animal shelters. In order to make the database work, animal shelters, private citizens and groups caring for animals without known owners can email the Oregon Department of Agriculture with information and photos. That information will be added to the database and continuously updated. Therefore, owners are asked to visit often if they don’t see their animal listed.

How the Chehalem Mountain Fire started

“An improperly extinguished campfire on private property” is what sparked the Chehalem Mountain – Bald Peak Fire that consumed 875 acres, TVF&R said Tuesday. As a result of dry fuels, low humidity, high winds as well as steep and rugged terrain, the fire spread very quickly and proved very challenging to fight.

Resources below:

Air Quality: Air quality levels, which were hazardous over the weekend, are expected to remain at unhealthy levels for much of Monday

INTERACTIVE MAP: Air quality conditions in Oregon

Wildfires: Officials said there are 36 wildfires burning in the state

Wildfires in Oregon: Names, locations, size, containment

Evacuations: More than 40,000 fled their homes, and more than 500,000 were in evacuation zones at some point in the last week.

MAPS: Wildfires, evacuation zones in Oregon

Shelters: Shelters are set up around the state, including some that take livestock

LIST: Temporary shelters as wildfires rip through Oregon

Full KOIN 6 News wildfire coverage

The Associated Press contributed to this report.