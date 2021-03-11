Lawsuits seek over $1B from Pacific Power over wildfires

The Oregon Department of Forestry’s office in Lyons burned to the ground on Sept. 8, 2020. The building was within the perimeter of the Beachie Creek Fire. Photo courtesy Levi Hopkins

SALEM, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — Two new lawsuits filed in Marion County seek more than $1 billion in damages from Pacific Power, claiming the utility’s negligence led to wildfires in the Santiam Canyon last year.

The two lawsuits, which were filed Wednesday, represent over 100 people impacted by the Beachie Creek Fire.

The two law firms leading the effort, Edelson PC and Johnson Johnson Lucas and Middleton, say Pacific Power, doing businesses as PacifiCorp, “failed to safely design, operate, and maintain its infrastructure leading to the fire.”

They also allege that PacifiCorp failed to heed warnings of impending “historic” high winds and extreme drought conditions.

Pacific Power said in a statement to the Associated Press that it does not comment on pending litigation. KOIN 6 News has reached out for comment.