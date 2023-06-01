Anyone within a half mile radius of the fire is advised to "be set."

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas Fire has issued a Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notice while crews respond to a brush fire in the Beavercreek area.

Anyone within a half-mile radius of the fire in the area of Upper Highland and Lower Highland Road is advised to prepare for evacuation.

According to Clackamas Fire, level two evacuations mean to “be ready to leave with little notice and relocate to a safe place outside of the affected area. There will be limited time to gather necessary items, and it may become unsafe to do so.”

The fire was first spotted from the KOIN Tower camera around 4:45 pm Thursday evening.

The KOIN 6 meteorological team says the Beavercreek fire shows that even when the fire potential is minimal, a wildfire can still start and spread.

Fire threats are expected to increase to “normal” levels in western Washington and west central Oregon later this weekend.

