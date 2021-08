Deputies said the Level 2 evacuation notice would remain in place until the fire was out

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fast-moving fire caused a brief Level 2 evacuation in Idanha on Tuesday afternoon.

Marion County issued the Level 2 evacuation “Be Set and Ready to Go” order for all residents in the town, however it was lifted by 4 p.m.

The fire — about three acres in size — was contained as of 3:15 p.m. according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional updates can be found through the Marion County and Marion County Multiagency Emergency Telecommunication Twitter pages.