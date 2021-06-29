Level 3 evacuation notice issued for fire east of Dufur

Smoke rises from a wildfire east of Dufur on Highway 197, June 29, 2021. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices have been issued by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for a fire east of Dufur near Highway 197 in Central Oregon.

The brush fire, which is near 6412 Wrentham Road, includes the area around it, extending five miles to include Ridge Road, Adkinson Road, Stuber Road, Fulton Road, Boyd to Long Hollow area.

Oregon State Police troopers with The Dalles station are also on the scene to assist.

***Traffic Alert- OSP The Dalles Troopers are assisting with Level 3 evacuation just east of Dufur on Hwy 197.



Traffic update visit https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg pic.twitter.com/H2OiG2AOnv — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 29, 2021

It’s unclear how the fire started or if there are any reported injuries.