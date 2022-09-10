Flames shoot into the night sky from the Milo McIver State Park Fire near Estacada overnight on Saturday, Sep. 10, 2022 (Credit: Rachel Dreilinger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders still stand for the Milo McIver State Park Fire near Estacada.

Clackamas Fire says the call for the 25-acre fire came in around 9 p.m. on Friday night. Witness photos from the scene show massive flames and pillars of smoke reaching into the night sky.

The fire grew a little bit overnight, but there is a line around the fire as of Saturday mid-morning to try to keep it contained, a Clackamas Fire spokesperson said; however, the spokesperson added Saturday’s red flag warning weather conditions are concerning.

Level 3 evacuation orders remain for the following locations: Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River, including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane east of the park, and then from the Clackamas River, Fellows and Mattoon on the West, South of Fischers Mill to Metzler Park.

There are also Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation orders for the following locations: South of Fischers Mill, North of Upper Highland, East of Redland and Ridge Road and West of Mattoon and Fellows Road in Estacada.

Air assets to contain the fire have been ordered, and crews from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Portland Fire & Rescue assisted Clackamas crews with the firefight. More resources from Columbia and Clatsop counties, along with 6 more engines from the Oregon Department of Forestry, are expected to come in to help with the task force.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Those who are under evacuation orders can gather in several shelters from the Red Cross Cascades or those organized by Clackamas County.