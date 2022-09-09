PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Level 3 “Go Now!” evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada’s Milo McIver State Park Friday evening.

Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River.

Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane.

It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day.

This is a developing story.