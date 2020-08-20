Sevenmile Hill Fire reaches 100 acres, evacuations in place

Smoke from the Sevenmile Hill Fire near The Dalles, Aug. 19, 2020. (Courtesy of Dianna Witherup Risley)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuations were issued Wednesday evening due to a fire in the Columbia River Gorge between Mosier and The Dalles.

The so-called Sevenmile Hill Fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at Sevenmile Road and Mt. View Drive, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said. It was estimated to have grown to about 100 acres by 8:30 p.m. but deputies said forward progression had slowed by that time. Crews estimate the fire will be 30% contained by midnight.

Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations have been issued from Sevenmile Hill Road along Chenoweth Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection including Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way.

Level 2 “GET READY” evacuations were issued from Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road.

Evacuations will remain in place overnight and will be reevaluated at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation point at the National Guard Readiness Center at 402 E Scenic Drive in The Dalles. Columbia Gorge parking lots will serve as overflow, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire’s cause is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 541.296.4626.