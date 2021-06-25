Level 3 evacuations issued for Rowena Fire

Smoke on Hwy 30 from the Rowena Fire on June 25, 2021. (Credit: Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three fires have started along the westbound shoulder of Hwy 30, resulting in the Rowena Fire prompting Level 3 “GO” evacuations and smoke from the fires briefly shutting down Interstate 84 westbound lanes near The Dalles, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Level 3 “GO” evacuation notice is for 5220 Hwy 30 West to 6090 Hwy 30 West, and included in the Level 3 evacuation are Rowena River Road and Mayer State Park, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

A Level 2 “GET SET” evacuation notice has been issued for 5220 Hwy 30 West to Simmonelli Road/Hwy 30 West Intersection, according to authorities.

ODOT had closed both of the westbound lanes of I-84 between mileposts 76 and 80 due to heavy smoke conditions, but have since reopened them; meanwhile, US Hwy 30, known as the Historic Columbia River Highway, between mileposts 65.5 and 72 remains closed, according to Oregon State Police.

More to come.