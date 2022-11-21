PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations have been lifted after the 98 Delta Fire, along with several other fires, broke out in Clatsop County, officials announced Monday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said the 98 Delta Fire, which was the largest of the fires, spanned about 250 acres approximately 10 miles east of Gearhart, where crews are now working on mop-up efforts.

The fire, sparked by escaped burn piles and propelled by east winds, led to four homes at the end of Saddle Mountain Country Road being placed under the evacuation order and closed the roadway at the Wawa Mainline Road intersection, authorities said.

On Monday, officials reported fire crews “continue to see success on several fires,” after reporting to have “controlled or mostly controlled” other small fires on state and private land Friday.

Officials say a type 3 incident management team is still in place working with landowners and rural fire protection districts. Reduced winds are also expected to help with firefighting efforts after officials initially reported crews were working against 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 50 mph.

The forestry department noted the Middle Mabel Fire has been turned back to the landowner and the Tillamook Head and Square Creek Fire — which held around 80 acres of private land — has crews still controlling and monitoring the blaze. Officials said they are holding the Park Fire, on private land, at 110 acres.

Meanwhile, crews reportedly have the Green Gold Fire in state forest land controlled at 30 acres.