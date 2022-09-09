PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have issued evacuation orders as crews fight a fire along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.

Via texts shortly before 5:30 p.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order two miles from 4004 Vitae Springs South, a Level 2 “Get Ready” evacuation 4 miles from the fire and a Level 1 “Get Set” evacuation notice 4-6 miles from Vitae Springs Road.

According to Marion County Fire District No. 1, one structure is on fire while others are threatened.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said they ordered aerial resources to help fight the blaze. Aurora Fire District and Yamhill county are both also aiding in fire suppression efforts to assist MCFD No. 1, along with the Salem Fire Department.

Meanwhile, Oregon State Police has joined with local law enforcement to assist with evacuations.

Firefighter dousing a brush fire in South Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Marion County Fire District No. 1)

Marion County Fire District No. 1 is helping battle a brush fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: MCFD No. 1)

Firefighter dousing a brush fire in South Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Marion County Fire District No. 1)

Marion County Fire District No. 1 is helping battle a brush fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: MCFD No. 1)

Marion County Fire District No. 1 is helping battle a brush fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: MCFD No. 1)

Officials have been concerned about fire starts in various regions, as dry and windy conditions continue across the state.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is on the way to the scene to learn more.