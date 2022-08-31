PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities announced that a fire spanning approximately eight acres has spurred evacuations in Southwest Redmond, Oregon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Officials have implemented a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation for residents north of Southwest Obsidian Avenue and south of Highway 126.

Additionally, a Level 3 evacuation was ordered for those living west of Southwest Helmholtz and east of Southwest 58th Street.

It’s unclear what started the fire at this time.

This is a developing story.