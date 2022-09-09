PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.

Officials say the Kalama Fire grew from 4 to 80 acres overnight. The blaze is located in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens — but the Clark County Sheriff’s Office clarified the City of Kalama and residents along Kalama River Road are affected at this time.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office announced the following evacuation orders:

Level 3, “GO!” Evacuation Level:

North to South: From the Cowlitz County/Lewis County border south to 7550 Rd.

East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.

Level 2, “Set” Evacuation Level:

North to South: South from the 7550 Road to south of Merrill Lake.

East to West: Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County.

Level 1, “Ready” Evacuation Level:

North to South: From the Level 2, Set Evacuation zone south of Merrill Lake, south to SR 503, including the Cities of Cougar and Yale.

East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border following SR 503 5 miles into Cowlitz County.

Smoke from the Kalama Fire and the Goat Rocks Fire in Lewis County can reportedly be seen along Interstate 5.

This is a developing story.