Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations issued in Lincoln County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Overnight, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued new evacuation orders due to the Echo Mountain Fire.

The Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notices are for the Otis area and affect the North Old Scenic Highway and bank road, along with King lane, Coho Lane, Kokanee Lane and Modline Lane. Level 3 evacuations are also still in place for streets off North Bank Road.

The Echo Mountain Fire is just one of three fires burning in Lincoln County. The Kimberling Mountain Road of off Highway 18 has prompted level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation notices while a separate blaze down in Waldport off Highway 34 has been contained.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations for the Kimberling Mountain Road Fire are in place for North Meadow Place, North Mable Drive and FR 25 Road. Meanwhile, there are Level 2 “Get Set” orders for North Widowcreek Road and NF 1861 and Level 1 “Get Ready” notices issued for North Schwartz Road, North Salmon Berry Lane and all side streets.

Down trees in the county have led to various street closures. For the most up to date information, go to TripCheck.com.