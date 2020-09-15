‘Like survivors’: Mill City man stays despite Level 3 order

Oregon firefighters put out embers in Mill City, Oregon, on September 10, 2020, as they battle the Santiam Fire. – (Photo by KATHRYN ELSESSER/AFP via Getty Images)

Larry Sorenson said the 'community is really coming together'

MILL CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — When a wall of flames came within yards of his Mill City property on September 8, Lonnie Sorenson evacuated. Propane tanks were exploding on both sides of his home, he said.

But the next day he used back roads to go back and he hasn’t left except to get groceries for his family.

Neighbors, he said, have texted him and he’s helped them by letting out animals, checking to see if homes are intact and whatever else his evacuated neighbors need.

“I have a lot of friends who have lost everything they own. The key is this community is coming together real well,” Sorenson told KOIN 6 News. “I used to walk out on my yard and people would drive by and now I walk out and every single person waves because we’re like survivors of a war or something.”

No one who spoke with KOIN 6 News has experienced any issues with looting. The National Guard and local authorities are patrolling the area and most residents say they really appreciate that.

Many local residents have come up with creative ways to help each other. Sorenson has offered his dump truck to help anyone haul out burned debris — even though it’s a bit early for that.