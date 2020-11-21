Lincoln City restaurants team with church for Thanksgiving

Area hurt by both the wildfires and the COVID freeze

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — At The Church of the Nazarene in Lincoln City, their wildfire relief area is packed with food to help people affected by the Echo Canyon Fire in September. But when they realized people would also need Thanksgiving dinner, they began taking donations so they could help give people at least a sense of normalcy.

Their original plan was for a group of restaurants, including The Grill, to put on a Thanksgiving dinner for those families. When the new COVID-related freeze prohibited them from being able to have people congregate for that meal they came up with a new plan.

The Grill in Lincoln City, November 20, 2020 (KOIN)

That’s when they joined forces with the Church of the Nazarene and donated the food they had to the church.

The church has also been taking donations from the community and will now hand out meals to families in a drive-thru on Thanksgiving.

“It’s fantastic,” said Theresa Baysinger, who lost her home in the fire. “The people here need so much. We were there today on the property. And I just stared at everyone’s properties and I’m feeling sad for them. I’m so happy that people are able to help us out and help other people out.”

Church officials expect they could have hundreds of people for the Thanksgiving dinner because of both the wildfires and the shutdowns.

The church still needs donations and volunteers for the dinner.