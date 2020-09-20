Lincoln County realtors help connect families with wildfire relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters have reached 65% containment on the Echo Mountain Fire, burning east of Lincoln City on the Oregon coast. Level 3 “Go” evacuations near Otis are still in effect, and include North Panther Creek, North Deer Valley, and North Yodel, as well as all side streets.

The fire has destroyed or damaged nearly 900 structures, including many homes, leaving people in need of help. That’s where the Lincoln County Board of Realtors stepped in. They’ve been raising funds to help those families with essentials such as clothes, soap, and toothbrushes. There is also a need for cleaning supplies to help fix up homes that were damaged.

“It’s been very amazing. It actually started with a small Facebook post, and now we’ve been able to get a huge amount of collaboration with different agencies and businesses in the community. It’s really actually kind of goose-bumpy,” said Lynlei Gilleo with the Lincoln County Board of Realtors.

If you’re looking for help in Lincoln County, she said the best thing to do is contact their offices at (541) 994-4949.